Elder Frankie Lee Baker 1921 – 2018

Elder Frankie Lee Baker, 96, died at the Cityview Care Center on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Funeral was held Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens.

Frank was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Jack County to Ollie May Belle Miller and Jeptha Jackson Baker.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a pious, gentle man who devoted his life to his family, God and church.

Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he learned the electrical trade. When he returned to civilian life he was employed by Global Consolidated Air-craft (Lockheed/Martin) where he retired after 42 years.

He married Nancy Sue Bryan on May 20, 1950, and had three daughters. He lived in Azle until 2014.

Frank was an ordained Min-ister of the Primitive Baptist Denomination. He served as Pastor at several churches in Texas and continued to preach into his late eighties. He was very active with his church, his congregation and the local church singing camp, Harmony Hill, in Azle. He was an avid reader of all religions. He taught himself how to read Latin and Greek, so as, to better understand the bible. He wanted to have a better understanding of all religions, so he could have respect and compassion for other’s beliefs.

He also loved to garden and was also a true handyman, who could repair just about anything. He loved to tinker and always had a project or two.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Baker; daughter, Shirley Ray who died at birth; and his loving wife, Nancy.

Survivors include his daughters, Carol Walden and husband, Jerry of Springtown, Texas and Pamela Neeper and husband, Eddie of Burleson, Texas; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and many friends and relatives that will miss his kind and caring words.

The Azle News,

June 6, 2018 Edition