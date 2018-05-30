Deanna Jean Stilley 1943 – 2018

Deanna Jean Stilley, born Feb. 9, 1943, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 75.

A funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas on May 31, 2018 at 1p.m.

She joined her father, Byrel Dean Eason, mother, Mildred Agnus Lytle and brother, Byrel Dean Eason, Jr. in heaven, Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost.

Deanna is survived by her son, Jerry Don Mathis Jr. and his wife Tressa Mathis; two grandchildren, Cherae Michelle Mathis and Jerry Don Mathis III; five great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Cason, Kailee, Mattix, Richard and Brealynn; brother Donald Keith Eason and his wife Nancy Eason; nephew Donald Dean Eason and loving companion Shari Henson; as well as a host of many other relatives and friends.

The Azle News

May 30, 2018 Edition