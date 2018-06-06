Brian Joseph Wooten 1978 – 2018

Brian Joseph Wooten, 39, passed away June 1, 2018.

All services to be held in care of Azle and Lake Worth Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Visitation service from 9-11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.

Brian was born on Nov. 13, 1978 to his parents, Ricky Lynn Wooten and Deborah Kay Thrash in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Wooten and his grandparents.

Brian is survived by his father, Ricky Wooten; his wife, Misty Wooten and his daughters, Brittany, Jinna and Jaycee Wooten along with many other family members.

The Azle News,

June 6, 2018 Edition