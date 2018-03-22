TRWD to hold public meeting for May 5 bond election

Ten are scheduled — one at Azle Memorial Library March 27

The Tarrant Regional Water District is proposing a $250 million bond package that is meant to aid in delivering flood protection, environmental cleanup, and recreational opportunities along the Trinity River corridor in Fort Worth. Because the bond would be repaid by revenues generated within an existing Trinity River Vision Tax Increment Financing District (TIF), there is no increase expected for the District’s current tax rate of $0.0194 cents per $100 valuation.

Public meetings on the proposed election will begin March 26 and nine more will be held throughout Fort Worth and along the Jacksboro Highway corridor over the next month.

Azlelites can attend one close to home Tuesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m. at the Azle Memorial Library, 333 West Main St. in Azle.

For more information on the meetings and to read frequently asked questions about the bond package and the Trinity River Vision/Gateway Park/Panther Island Flood Control Project, please visit www.trwd.com.







