Filing opens for May elections

BY CHRISTINA DERR

The filing period for the May 5 local political subdivisions general election has opened.

It runs through Feb. 16.

Four days later, Feb. 20 is the last day for voters to register to participate in the election.

Early voting opens April 5 and runs through May 1. Voters looking vote by mail must apply for their ballot by April 23.

The general election will be held Friday, May 5.