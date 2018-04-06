Polino jailed, charged with theft

Reno city administrator charged with theft by a public servant

Joseph Polino, embattled Reno city administrator who was placed on administrative leave last fall, was arrested today, April 6 by Parker County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with theft by a public servant.

The value of the property that is alleged to have been stolen is between $100 and $750 making the charge a Class A misdemeanor.

No additional information is available at this time. More details will be in the April 11 issue of the Azle News.

