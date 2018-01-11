One lane only on westbound Hwy. 199 Friday, Saturday, Jan. 12-13

The westbound service road of Hwy. 199/Jacksboro Highway between Nine Mile Bridge Road and Hanger Cut-Off Road will be down to one lane from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through midnight Saturday, Jan. 13, so the contractor can safely install bridge beams.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

The Hwy. 199 project will add six freeway lanes (three in each direction), ramps and four bridges at Western Center Boulevard, Hanger Cut-Off Road, Nine Mile Bridge Road and above Cottonwood Creek.

This $46.3 million project will complete the five-mile section of main lanes on Hwy. 199. This project is part of a $1.3 billion effort known as Texas Clear Lanes initiated by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature to improve mobility.

The project was awarded to Flatiron Constructors, Inc., and is scheduled for completion in 2019.







