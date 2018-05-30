Memory Walk slated at Rock School June 4

You can take a walk – one more time – through a school that has deep roots in Azle.

Nothing says more about the town than Azle’s historic “Rock School,” where for decades, students in grades 1 through 12 went to school.

Remodeled numerous times, the school has been in use since the early 1900s and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2012.

It’s been called Azle Elementary for years now, housing roughly half of Azle’s fifth and sixth graders.

But when school lets out for the summer, work will begin to convert the hallowed, historic hallways into offices that will house administrative functions for the Azle Independent School District.

Students will move into a newly-constructed Azle Elementary at the corner of Lakeview Drive and South Ash Avenue when the 2018-2019 school year begins in August.

WALK THE HALLS AGAIN

Past and present Hornets alike are invited to walk the hallways of The Rock School one last time, from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, June 4.







