Benefit for Parker County firefighter May 27

A longtime Parker County firefighter is battling the fight of his life – Stage 4 Lymphoma.

James Huddleston has been a Parker County firefighter for more than 20 years.

The No Brother Fights Alone Foundation is organizing a benefit on his behalf.

It will be held Sunday, May 27th 4-10 at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse arena at 2251 Mineral Wells Hwy. in Weatherford.

In addition to a silent auction and raffle, there will live music entertainment provided by Austin Allsup, Mike Webb, and Joey Green.

Food trucks will also be on hand.







