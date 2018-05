Sometimes the Movie Man, like you, runs into a double whammy: A movie with an actor you like tanks and you can tell right off the bat that it’s gonna be horrible.

That’s the sad tale of Life of the Party.

About the movie

The Movie Man is a big Melissa McCarthy fan.

When she’s “on,” she’s like a female John Belushi – adept at physical comedy and a whiz at zinging one-liners and casting wonky glances.