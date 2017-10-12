Update to AHS Homecoming voting procedure

A story appeared on the front page of this week’s Azle News which detailed a new voting process for Azle High School’s 2017-18 Homecoming King and Queen.

After press time Tuesday, Oct. 10, a decision was made within the school district to revert back to the traditional voting procedures and not factor fundraising into the final results for King and Queen.

The top male and female fundraisers will still be acknowledged separately from the King and Queen selected by votes of AHS students at halftime of the Oct. 20 Homecoming football game.

AHS Principal Randy Cobb said of the decision to change the process back to the original method of a student body vote:

”Azle High School students are great kids with big hearts. We totally support our students wanting to raise money for two outstanding causes.

“We want to clarify that the money raised will still be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief and a local children’s hospital but will not be used in voting results.

“We will honor the Homecoming King and Queen elected by our student body as well as the male and female members of the Homecoming Court that raised the most funds for the two charities. Congratulations and thank you AHS students.”







