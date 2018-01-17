Up Close and Personal

With north winds howling at 35 mph, Lady Hornet Taylor Forsythe (in white) and an Arlington Seguin athlete vie for a ball at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium Jan. 11. Not only did the Lady Hornets take this match, Azle won the tournament. Photo by Mark K. Campbell



lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Register for FREE Digital-Only Access through March 31, 2018
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR