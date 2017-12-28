Delayed response:

‘Bay police arrived 75 minutes after murdered widow first called for help

by Carla Noah Stutsman

Catherine Davis spent her final 75 minutes on earth trying to get help, but no one came to her aid – until it was too late.

The 74-year-old widow died April 18, 2016, in the bathroom of her Pelican Bay mobile home after a man to whom she rented a room set fire to her body.

Just three weeks prior to her death, Servolution Network had removed the dilapidated front and back porches of her home, replacing them with newly-built ones.

Her murderer, Jonathan Keith Scifres, now 29, pleaded guilty to killing Davis Nov. 17 in a Tarrant County courtroom.







