Calling all cars!

A multi-agency police pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour ended on Jacksboro Hwy. near Tenderfoot Trail Friday, Sept. 29 when the suspect wrecked in the midst of Hwy. 199 construction. Photo by Christina Derr

Pursuit burns up Hwy. 199 from Springtown through Azle

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Motorists on Hwy. 199 – from Springtown through Azle and beyond – found themselves in the midst of a police pursuit on the rain-soaked roadway Friday afternoon, Sept. 29.
The pursuit began on Spring Branch Trail in Springtown and wound its way onto Hilltop Drive, then east on East Hwy. 199 before Springtown police called off the pursuit.
Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies picked up the chase, however, as the suspect continued to flee toward Azle. The pursuit ended on Jacksboro Hwy. at Tenderfoot Trail when the pickup driven by the suspect became disabled.

But there’s a lot more to the story.

