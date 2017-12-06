Azle woman gets 15 years

Following multiple criminal acts

BY CHRISTINA DERR

Three strikes equaled 15 years for an Azle woman who pleaded guilty to possessing more than four grams of methamphetamine.

Paula Gathright Lee, 58, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 4-200 grams.

The charge is typically a second-degree felony, but because of her past felony convictions, Gathright was facing a potential sentence of between 25 and 99 years in state prison.

She was arrested by Fort Worth Police officers May 25 after their discovered her in possession of the drug.

Her sentence was given in Tarrant County’s Criminal District Court 2 Monday, Dec. 4.







