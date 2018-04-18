Skip the (sales) tax!

Buy emergency supplies April 28-30

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

Spring brings Texas back to life after winter’s dormancy with sunny days, warmer temperatures, and bluebonnets and other beautiful wildflowers.

But every Texan knows it also brings severe weather.

Fortunately, lawmakers approved a Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies during the 2015 Texas Legislature.

This year, that holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 30.

