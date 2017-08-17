BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

Ground spraying is on tap Friday night into early Saturday morning at Central Park and Ash Creek Park in Azle after mosquito samples collected at both locations tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The city of Azle plans to spray for adult mosquitoes within a 1/2-mile radius of the positive sites on August 18 from 9:30 p.m.-5 a.m.

Trucks and ATVs operated by Municipal Mosquito will conduct the spraying. Residents should avoid direct exposure by staying indoors during spraying and may want to close their windows during the spraying operations to prevent spray from entering their home. The product being used is Envion 30-30.

Envion is designed for application as an Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) or thermal aerosol to control adult mosquitoes and flies of nuisance in areas such as but not limited to: residential areas, industrial areas, commercial areas, urban areas, parks, campgrounds, woodlands, athletic fields, golf courses, playgrounds, recreational areas, overgrown waste areas, roadsides, and other areas where adult mosquitoes and flies may be found.

When outdoors where mosquitoes might be present, the city recommends using an insect repellent with DEET. Follow all labeling and safety precautions when using an insect repellent.

The city will continue to trap and collect mosquitoes at locations throughout the city to monitor the mosquito population for mosquito-borne illnesses.

Please contact Kyle Culwell at 817 444-7127 if you have any questions.

Category: Updates