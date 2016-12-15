Sheriff’s office requests help in locating missing Springtown girl

A missing juvenile has investigators seeking the public’s assistance.

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information about 16-year-old Ashley White of Springtown.

One of the girl’s parents contacted the Parker County Sheriff’s Office to report the missing 16-year-old female from the family’s residence in Springtown late Wednesday evening.

There is no Amber Alert at this time for White, because Sheriff’s investigators believe she left the home voluntarily. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Sheriff’s investigators said they also believe White left her home on her own accord, taking her personal effects with her.

The girl was last seen wearing a dark shirt, black hoodie, and dark pants with tennis shoes.

White is described as being of Asian descent, having long black hair, with brown eyes, standing 5-foot, 3-inches tall, and weighing approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or the Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (817) 599-5555.

Those with tips who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to the location of Ashley Monique White.

