Reno infant drowns in bathtub

The Reno Police Department and Parker County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning death of an infant Tuesday, June 13.

According to a press release issued by Reno Mayor Eric Hunter, Reno police responded to a call of a child fatality at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle that evening.

The infant, a 7-month-old female, had been taken to the hospital from the 1500 block of East Reno Road following a drowning incident.

Although no official cause or manner of death has yet been released, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the child as Zayla Hernandez of Reno.

According to the press release, the child’s mother reported the baby had been left in a bathtub while the water was running.

Hunter was apprised of the situation and immediately contacted Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler to request his department’s assistance with the investigation.

Fowler dispatched two Crime Against Children (CAC) investigators as well as a crime scene technician to conduct the investigation, the release says.

“Although Reno officers can work most criminal offenses, these particular cases require investigators with specialized training and usually require a lot of manpower that would overwhelm an agency of our size,” Hunter said. “Sheriff Fowler did not hesitate to bring the full power of his office to bear in assisting us with this investigation.”

The incident remains under investigation.

