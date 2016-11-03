PBPD seeks help locating armed robbery suspect

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

The Pelican Bay Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate an armed robbery suspect.

According to PBPD Chief Robert Porter, a warrant has been issued for Caleb Anthony Rothlis, 23, who is suspected in an aggravated robbery that occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the 1800 block of Pelican Drive North.

“We are concerned this may not be an isolated incident,” Porter said. “We’d like to get him in custody before any more violence occurs.”

Rothlis’ whereabouts is currently unknown; if you have information about his location, please contact the Pelican Bay Police Department by calling 817-270-4309.

