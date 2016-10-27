Murder suspect shot in west Fort Worth, in custody at JPS

Murder suspect Tony Vincent Novello was taken into custody overnight after he was shot by a Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy. He was apprehended in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail in west Fort Worth.

Novello, 24, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Alec Puente of Azle early Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the 7800 block of Jacksboro Highway, near Lakeside.

TCSO spokesperson Terry Grisham said Novello was shot in the upper arm and his injury is not life-threatening. Novello is currently at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he is being treated for his injury and is heavily guarded, Grisham said, adding that the community is safer now that Novello, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, is in custody.

