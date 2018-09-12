Local arrest report

The following individuals list addresses in Azle, Lakeside, Pelican Bay, Reno, or the surrounding area and were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on felony and DWI charges during Sept. 4-10.Tarrant County

Daniel Dean Ruthardt, 26, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated, his second, a Class A misdemeanor. He was released the following day.

Paul Kames Boden, 27, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 7 by Azle Police officers and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony. He remained in jail as of press time in lieu of $8,000 bond.

Austin Endersjones, 24, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 7 by Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He was also subject of a warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram, a state jail felony. He remained in jail as of press time in lieu of $1,000 bond for the DWI; no bond had been set for the warrant.

Trevor Ryan Tyrrell, 29, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container, a Class B misdemeanor. He was released later the same day.

Marcus Blade Godwin, 28, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 10 by Azle Police officers and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He remained in jail as of press time with no bond set.