The following individuals list addresses in Azle, Lakeside, Pelican Bay, Reno, or the surrounding area and were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on felony and DWI charges during Sept. 4-10.Tarrant County
Daniel Dean Ruthardt, 26, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated, his second, a Class A misdemeanor. He was released the following day.
Paul Kames Boden, 27, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 7 by Azle Police officers and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony. He remained in jail as of press time in lieu of $8,000 bond.
Austin Endersjones, 24, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 7 by Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He was also subject of a warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram, a state jail felony. He remained in jail as of press time in lieu of $1,000 bond for the DWI; no bond had been set for the warrant.
Trevor Ryan Tyrrell, 29, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container, a Class B misdemeanor. He was released later the same day.
Marcus Blade Godwin, 28, of Azle, was arrested Sept. 10 by Azle Police officers and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He remained in jail as of press time with no bond set.
Local arrest report
