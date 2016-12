Funeral arrangements for Keith Hoover of Azle have been announced.

Visitation will be at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Rd. in Fort Worth, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Service will be at Ash Creek Baptist Church, 300 S. Stewart St. in Azle, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, with interment immediately following at Ash Creek Cemetery located behind Ash Creek Baptist Church.

