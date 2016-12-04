Hill Country crash claims Hoover, Corley; four more from Azle injured

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

The Texas Department of Safety has provided details about a traffic accident east of Fredericksburg Saturday, Dec. 3, involving three Azle couples.

DPS Sgt. Orlando Moreno confirmed the deaths of longtime Azle residents Don Corley, Jr., 61, and Keith Hoover, 58, in the three-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:51 a.m. Moreno said Hoover’s wife Carol, 57, and Corley’s wife Sandra, 61, were transported to St. David’s Hospital South Austin where they are being treated for undisclosed injuries. Another couple, Robert “Allen” Thomas, 66, and his wife, Sharon, 64, are being treated at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg.

All six Azle residents were in a white Chevy Suburban driven by Allen Thomas, Moreno said, with the Thomases in the front seats, Hoover and Corley seated in the middle row, and Carol Hoover and Sandra Corley seated in the back row of seats.

The Suburban was eastbound on U.S. 290, just east of Ranch Road 1376 near Fredericksburg, when the driver of a white Toyota passenger car traveling westbound in the inside lane lost control of the vehicle and struck a brown Chevy pickup, also westbound, with its right rear. The impact sent the pickup into a side skid across U.S. 290 where it struck a tree. The car veered over the double yellow center line and into the eastbound lane, where it struck the Suburban.

Moreno said Hoover died at the scene of the accident; Corley was taken to Hill Country Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.

Both the driver of the Toyota, Destiny Conatser, 17, of Round Rock, and her passenger, 15-year-old Evan Langbein, 15, of Fredericksburg, were killed in the crash, as well.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, Wayne Talley, 66, of Johnson City, was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC) in San Antonio with undisclosed injuries.

The conditions of the survivors are not known at this time.

“The investigation is ongoing, and it’s not yet known if speed, distracted driving, or another factor along with the wet, rainy conditions contributed to the driver of the Toyota losing control of the vehicle,” Moreno said.

