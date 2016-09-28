Cross Timbers Elementary named 2016 National Blue Ribbon School

The news that had officials with the Azle Independent School District holding their breath arrived early this morning.

Now, the celebration begins.

U.S. Secretary of Education, John B. King, Jr., announced today that Cross Timbers Elementary has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. The school is one of only 279 public and 50 private schools across the nation receiving the honor, which equates being the best in the nation.

Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices.

Schools may apply for status as Exemplary High Performing—among the top schools in a state—or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing—schools making the fastest progress in their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Cross Timbers Elementary representatives will attend a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their hard-won achievements.

See today’s Azle News for additional information.

