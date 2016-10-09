Azle Walmart closed due to overnight fire

Restoration crews are busy cleaning up from a fire at the Azle Walmart overnight. PHOYO BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

A fire inside the Azle Walmart has the store closed as restoration crews clean up the mess.

The call came in at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, and the Azle Fire Department arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. With help from surrounding fire departments, the fire was tapped out by 2:46 a.m., however, firefighters remained on scene until 5:05 a.m.

A Walmart spokesman confirmed the store will remain closed until it is cleaned up and made safe for customers and associates, which company officials hope will be early in the day Monday, Oct. 10.

Although the spokesman did not yet know the cause of the fire, he said initial reports were that it may have occurred in the sporting goods department of the store. All customers and associates were evacuated from the store without incident, and no injuries were reported.

More information will be available in the Oct. 12 issue of the Azle News.

Category: Updates