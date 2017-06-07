Top athletes at Azle Elementary named
Azle Elementary School’s sixth grade Athletes of the Year (top, l-r) were Ashlyn Norton and Luke Olmstead. The top fifth graders (bottom, l-r) were Landri Seward and Cole Webb.
Annual physical fitness program conducted for 32nd consecutive year
by Mark K. Campbell
For the 32nd year in a row, youth a Azle Elementary went through the Presidential Fitness Award program.
Two boys broke records this year, setting new fitness standards at AE: Grant Tune did 40 pull-ups and Denim Fields 80 sit-ups.
“Those are the top scores at The Rock,” coach David Slininger said. “Amazing!”
The students named Athlete of the Year for sixth grade had their names inscribed on a plaque that stays at Azle Elementary.
