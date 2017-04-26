Tie-breaker knocks ladies out of playoffs

by Mark K. Campbell

After a 1-4 start in 6-5A, the softball Lady Hornets stepped on the gas and roared back into the playoff hunt.

By finishing 9-2 over the final district stretch – including winning its final two games – Azle ended up in a four-way tie for three playoff berths.

