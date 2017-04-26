Tie-breaker knocks ladies out of playoffs

Tie-breaker knocks ladies out of playoffs4-way tie for 3 postseason spots doesn’t go Azle’s way
by Mark K. Campbell
After a 1-4 start in 6-5A, the softball Lady Hornets stepped on the gas and roared back into the playoff hunt.
By finishing 9-2 over the final district stretch – including winning its final two games – Azle ended up in a four-way tie for three playoff berths.
In the midst of that extremely rare multi-tie, AHS became the odd man out.
