Lady Hornet octet named All-District

by Mark K. Campbell

While the end of the regular season was a bummer for the Lady Hornet softball team, postseason honors are rolling in for the talented Azle squad.

AHS pushed late in the year and ended up in a queer four-way tie for three playoff berths out of 6-5A. Unfortunately, Azle – filled with underclassmen – did not advance because of the tie-breaker.

But, clearly, district coaches had serious respect for the 2017 Lady Hornets as eight claimed postseason awards.









