Lady Hornet octet named All-District

May 24, 2017

Hurler Brooke Ledbetter was one of three First Team District 6-5A picks for AHS. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

All awardees underclassmen

by Mark K. Campbell
While the end of the regular season was a bummer for the Lady Hornet softball team, postseason honors are rolling in for the talented Azle squad.
AHS pushed late in the year and ended up in a queer four-way tie for three playoff berths out of 6-5A. Unfortunately, Azle – filled with underclassmen – did not advance because of the tie-breaker.
But, clearly, district coaches had serious respect for the 2017 Lady Hornets as eight claimed postseason awards.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


Category: Photos, Sports

«
»