Hornet racers advance to regional cross country

by Mark K. Campbell

It was cool and sunny Oct. 21, the day so many Azle High School runners had been training for months for – the district cross country meet.

AHS ran over a familiar course, Central Park in White Settlement. And things went just about the way Azle coach Keith Boenisch thought it would.

The boys squad was a veteran team and state-ranked for most of the season. However, the Hornets were housed in a district with two other powerful teams, Northwest and Aledo.

The top three teams advanced to the Region I meet in Lubbock; the hope was that Azle, the defending district champs, would retain that title.

That didn’t happen, but the boys’ team, with its third place finish – just 3 points behind second place Aledo – took third and will compete at regional.

The other expected event at the meet also occurred: Lady Hornet Hadassah Marquart qualified as well, as an individual with a ninth place effort – the top 10 moved on.

The boys were not happy afterward, thinking they could’ve run better.

Aledo had the top two finishers – No. 1 was a freshman – and Northwest ran with the pack mentality that wins meets.

Julian Hernandez paced Azle with teammate Cody Drolet right behind as the duo finished 7 and 8.

Boenisch said before the race that the Lady Hornets could finish anywhere from third to seventh.

AHS took eighth with Marquart leading Azle.

She needed to be in the top 10 to move on and was steadily in a group that was 7-10. The veteran held on and crossed the line ninth.









