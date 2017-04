Sprinter, hurdler advance too

by Mark K. Campbell

The fastest four 4×100-meter relay girls in Azle history got even faster at the Area meet at Northwest High School.

So much faster, in fact, that the foursome – Katie Roper, Taylor Trower, Michaela Norton, and Addaley Maness – shattered the record they already held by more than a full second.









Category: Photos, Sports