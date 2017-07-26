Football galore on the Hornet horizon

July 26, 2017

The “bigs” – linemen – put in conditioning work in the hot, humid early morning on the Hornet Field turf. Practices for 2017 begin Monday, Aug. 14. Photos by Mark K. Campbell

by Mark K. Campbell
With the arrival of the youth football camp nearing, gridiron action is about to get hot and heavy at Hornet Field.
Devon Dorris, AHS head football coach, will again direct a youth camp.
This year’s edition is Aug. 7-10 and comprised of two sessions.
The first runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for incoming 2-6 graders.
Session II is slated for 6:30-8:30 p.m. for 7-9 graders.
Information and applications are available online at www.azleisd.net or by calling (817) 270-1725.

