With the arrival of the youth football camp nearing, gridiron action is about to get hot and heavy at Hornet Field.Devon Dorris, AHS head football coach, will again direct a youth camp.This year’s edition is Aug. 7-10 and comprised of two sessions.The first runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for incoming 2-6 graders.Session II is slated for 6:30-8:30 p.m. for 7-9 graders.Information and applications are available online at www.azleisd.net or by calling (817) 270-1725.





