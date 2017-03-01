Five from Azle place at state

March 1, 2017
Former state champ Lauren Dale (top) was injured and, despite going undefeated for most of the season, had to drop out of the tournament. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Hornet Seth Bell (top) corals an opponent at the state wrestling tournament. The Azle senior won the bronze medal at the event, one of five AHS athletes who medaled. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Lady Hornet Triniti Smith missed bringing home a medal from state by one place; she finished seventh overall. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Azle’s Eli Guardiola (top) won his opening match as all eight AHS wrestlers picked up victories at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center Feb. 24. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Cutter Cox’s (left) only losses at the state tournament came against Javonte Knoxon of Wheeler. The Hornet finished fourth at 182 pounds. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Davis, Hanna earn gold
Hornet Skylar Russell (top), injured at times, battled back through the consolation bracket to claim a well-deserved bronze medal. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
by Mark K. Campbell
Eight competing Azle athletes vied at the state wrestling tournament and five brought home medals – two golds, two bronzes, and a fourth place.
Plus one other athlete missed a shot at fifth place by a single match.
Azle’s Hali Davis and Alexis Hanna both went undefeated at Cy-Fair’s Berry Center to win their titles.
Hornets Seth Bell and Skylar Russell came back through the consolation brackets to earn their hardware, bronzes.
