Five from Azle place at state

by Mark K. Campbell

Eight competing Azle athletes vied at the state wrestling tournament and five brought home medals – two golds, two bronzes, and a fourth place.

Plus one other athlete missed a shot at fifth place by a single match.

Azle’s Hali Davis and Alexis Hanna both went undefeated at Cy-Fair’s Berry Center to win their titles.

Hornets Seth Bell and Skylar Russell came back through the consolation brackets to earn their hardware, bronzes.









