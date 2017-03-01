Five from Azle place at state

March 1, 2017

Former state champ Lauren Dale (top) was injured and, despite going undefeated for most of the season, had to drop out of the tournament. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Hornet Seth Bell (top) corals an opponent at the state wrestling tournament. The Azle senior won the bronze medal at the event, one of five AHS athletes who medaled. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Lady Hornet Triniti Smith missed bringing home a medal from state by one place; she finished seventh overall. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Azle’s Eli Guardiola (top) won his opening match as all eight AHS wrestlers picked up victories at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center Feb. 24. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Cutter Cox’s (left) only losses at the state tournament came against Javonte Knoxon of Wheeler. The Hornet finished fourth at 182 pounds. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Hornet Skylar Russell (top), injured at times, battled back through the consolation bracket to claim a well-deserved bronze medal. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Davis, Hanna earn gold

by Mark K. Campbell
Eight competing Azle athletes vied at the state wrestling tournament and five brought home medals – two golds, two bronzes, and a fourth place.
Plus one other athlete missed a shot at fifth place by a single match.
Azle’s Hali Davis and Alexis Hanna both went undefeated at Cy-Fair’s Berry Center to win their titles.
Hornets Seth Bell and Skylar Russell came back through the consolation brackets to earn their hardware, bronzes.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


Category: Photos, Sports

«
»