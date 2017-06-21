Delving into Azle’s football history an iffy affair

June 21, 2017

The Hornet team that tallied the most victories, 11, in Azle history was the 2014 squad that won district and two playoff games. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Especially when it’s online

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
History is tricky.
Recent events are easy to uncover in this age of digital preservation.
But go back a few decades and discovering specific facts becomes more daunting.
Documents that can verify statements are not always easy to come by.
High school annuals can be a wealth of information – if you can find one and/or it has what you’re looking for in it.
Websites, even if lovingly tended and researched, are questionable.
Still, there’s one on the internet that says it has not only the season records of most Texas high school football teams but coaches, too.
So, I looked up Azle.

