Delving into Azle’s football history an iffy affair

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

History is tricky.

Recent events are easy to uncover in this age of digital preservation.

But go back a few decades and discovering specific facts becomes more daunting.

Documents that can verify statements are not always easy to come by.

High school annuals can be a wealth of information – if you can find one and/or it has what you’re looking for in it.

Websites, even if lovingly tended and researched, are questionable.

Still, there’s one on the internet that says it has not only the season records of most Texas high school football teams but coaches, too.

So, I looked up Azle.









