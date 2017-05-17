Cross Timbers team advances

Azle squad headed to state event in Hill Country

by Mark K. Campbell

Azle’s Cross Timbers Golf Course is the home of conference champions.

The pros at Cross Timbers won their conference in Texas Golf Association League action – culminating two weeks of play – to reach the tourney that propelled CTCG forward.

It was the Azle team’s first foray into league play.

CTCG finished 4-2 and earned 47 points to win Conference 5.









