Azle hits the mats

The first outing of the year for AHS’ wrestlers sent athletes east to the Tom Roman Arlington High Invitational.And things worked out nicely for Azle.Coach Chris Allen said the boys team finished eighth out of 35 teams “and we only took eight of 14 weights.”Three Hornets finished in the top three, Allen said.The girls were led by state champs Lauren Dale and Hali Davis.Both won their weight classes in Arlington, coach Monica Allen said.The Coppell Roundup is next for Azle.





