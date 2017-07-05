AD’s comprehensive 5-year plan covers many bases

July 5, 2017

New Athletic Director Becky Spurlock addressed the ISD board June 19. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

At her school board presentation, AD Becky Spurlock displayed potential branding options to those in attendance. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Spurlock envisions big changes for Azle sports

by Mark K. Campbell
Becky Spurlock more than impressed when addressing the school board June 19.
The new athletic director, along with other department heads, presented five-year plans for their specific areas to the trustees.
When Spurlock finished detailing her in-depth examination of Azle sports – including coaches and AISD’s facilities – President Bill Lane noted how impressive Spurlock’s presentation was.

