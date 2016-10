The annual Homecoming Parade heads down Main Street Oct. 17. Under sunny skies, hundreds of spectators lined up to revel in the festive atmopshere – and maybe snag some candy at the same time. The colorful procession included the Marching Green Pride, various sports teams of all ages, cheerleaders, actors from AHS’ upcoming production of Annie, and scores of other groups and outfits. Photo by Carla Noah Stutsman

Category: Photos