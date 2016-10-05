Zechariah Daniel “Zac” Webb 1983 – 2016

Zechariah Daniel “Zac” Webb, a beloved husband, father, son and brother, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 in a Fort Worth hospital after a brief illness.

Services for Zac Webb, 33, of Springtown will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Springtown Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Springtown Church of Christ. Burial will be at Jaybird Cemetery under the direction of Biggers Funeral Home.

Zac was born April 19, 1983 in Fort Worth. He was a 2001 graduate of Springtown High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, qualifying for the UIL State Track Meet as a senior in the 400 meter run. He still holds the school record in that event, and had continued to train as a crossfit athlete.

A man of strong Christian faith, Zac was baptized at the Briar Church of Christ as a teenager and was a faithful member of the Springtown Church of Christ. He graduated in 2006 from the United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 146 apprentice school in Fort Worth, as a journeyman pipefitter and welder. He was named Apprentice of the Year during his training and was also a master plumber, a licensed welding inspector and held a mechanical license.

He was a partner and worked as a project manager for Dildy & Associates at one of their largest locations, overseeing new construction at Miller Brewing. He also taught welding in the union’s apprenticeship program.

He was widely respected in his profession for his ability and integrity.

Zac married Lindsey Anderson Aug. 30, 2008 in San Antonio and was an excellent husband, provider and partner.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bo and Helen Webb of Springtown.

He is survived by his wife and their children, Laine, Reagan and Everett, all of Springtown. Other survivors include his parents, Danny and Cindy Webb of Springtown; sister, Dusty and her husband, James Crafton of Boyd; brother, Nick Webb and his wife, Kate of Springtown; grandparents, Sam and Sue Winkler of Bowie; nephews and nieces, Gemma, Eli, Asa and Latham Webb; and Knox and Hayes Moses; parents-in-law, Paul and Janis Anderson of Woodlands; sister-in-law, Julie and her husband, Kevin Moses of Boerne; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

The Azle News,

Oct. 5, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries