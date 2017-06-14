Winifred Ann “Baby” Winterowd 1934- 2017

Winifred Ann “Baby” Winterrowd, 83, loving wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Greenwood Chapel with the Reverend Gerry Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ann’s name to your favorite charity or church.

Ann was born on Jan. 23, 1934, the daughter of Ida and Mack Huff in Ennis, Texas. Ann married Orin Earl Winterrowd on “Christmas Day”, Jan. 25, 1950 and they eventually made their home in Azle, Texas.

After moving to Azle, she worked for several years as a “bookkeeper” for General Dynamics. After leaving General Dynamics she stayed home where she spent many hours enjoying gardening, bible study, cooking and taking care of her parents and raising her children.

Ann was known for her strong faith, loving spirit, and always serving others. She was an active longtime member of Eagle Mountain Baptist Church and in 2015, she and Earl moved to the First Baptist Church of Lakeside were she was an active member until her death.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Ida Huff; her sisters, Lillian Ellington, Ruth Hall and Bessie Platek; and her brother, Wilford Lee Huff.

Survivors include her husband, Earl Winterrowd; children, Michael Winterrowd, Shane Pickard and wife, Diana; grandchild, Laney Pickard, along with numerous loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great host of friends.

The Azle News,

June 14, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries