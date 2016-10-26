Wanda Rae Fuqua Bradshaw 1932 – 2016

Wanda Rae Fuqua Bradshaw, 84, a loving and faithful wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Memorial services were held, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at The Ranch at Walnut Creek in Springtown.

Wanda was born Feb. 26, 1932 in Big Springs, to Marvin Winston and Ollie Gatliff Fuqua.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Marvin Bradshaw.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Clyde; daughter, Jeanie Dillard and husband, Rusty; sons M.G. Cox, Jr. and wife, Valerie and Costeen Bradshaw and fiancé Kristi; sister, Wilma Jean Hendrix; grandchildren, Mitchell and wife, Donna, Jason and wife, Diana, Kara, Kimberly, Amy and husband, John, Carter, Erica and Landon; great- grandchildren, Kason, Bailey and Kylee.

The Azle News,

October 26, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries