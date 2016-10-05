Truett Reed 1928 – 2016

Truett Reed, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 at White’s Azle Chapel. Interment was in Nelson Cemetery.

Truett was born Nov. 24, 1928 in Azle to Thomas Earl Reed, Sr. and Pansy Jones Reed. He grew up on a dairy farm, attended Liberty Elementary and Azle High School. Truett attended Texas A&M and graduated in 1949.

He met his wife, Leona Kopnski while they both were serving in the Army overseas and married in 1951. They settled in Ballinger where he taught Agriculture at the high school there. They moved to Azle in 1958 where he was the co-owner of Reed-Hiett Insurance Agency. Truett worked at General Dynamics as a quality control supervisor. He was a truck driver, owner and operator from 1969 until his retirement in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leona; and brother, Thomas Earl Reed, Jr.

Survivors include sons, Tom Reed and Rick Reed and wife, Brenda; brothers, James Paul Reed and Hugh Reed; grandsons, Zac and wife, Tiffany, Joshua and wife, Hollee; granddaughter, Lauren Felipe and husband, Marcelino; great-grandchildren, Roxton, Addyson and Nicholas; and extended family and friends.

The Azle News,

Oct. 5, 2016 Edition

