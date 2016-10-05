Ronnie Ward Compton 1960 – 2016

Ronnie Ward Compton passed away Sept. 26, 2016 in Dallas.

Services were held on Saturday, October 1 at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Chapel.

Ronnie was born July 9, 1960, in Austin, the son of Landy and Joann Compton. In his early days, Ronnie was an amateur bull rider. He then moved into the world of construction as his career but through it all, always loved the art of wood working.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather Brown, Kayla Compton and Casey Compton; grandson, Hardison Brown; wife, Cindy Compton; stepson, Matt Gilliland; parents, Landy and Juanita Compton, Joanne Compton, Joann and Ken Frisco; siblings, Dawn Walkup, Landy Compton, Renae Leonard and Dusty Antonucci.

The Azle News,

Oct. 5, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries