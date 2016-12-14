Ronald Richard Krumland 1941 – 2016

Ronald Richard Krumland, 75, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

Ronald was born Oct. 6, 1941 in Columbus, Nebraska to Edgar and Wilma Krumland. He was an accomplished pilot and flight instructor. He loved to fly model airplanes and tinkering in the man cave.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Krumland; sons, Dan and wife, Kim and Ron and wife, Robbie; grandchildren, Zachary, Danica, and Patrick; numerous brothers and sisters; and many beloved family and friends.

The Azle News,

Dec. 14, 2016 Edition

