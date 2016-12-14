Richard D. Snider 1931 – 2016

Richard D. Snider, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 with his loving family by his side.

Service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at White’s Azle Chapel. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at White’s Azle Funeral Home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the Azle Animal Shelter, 724 Park St., Azle, TX 76020 in Richard’s name.

Richard was born Sept. 22, 1931 in Willisville, Illinois to James and Madeline (Ronchetto) Snider. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend whose presence is sorely missed and whose memory will be cherished forever.

He enlisted in the United States Air force after graduating from high school. Shortly thereafter he married the love of his life, Wilma Jean Williams, who preceded him in death having been married almost 65 years. His military career had spanned 30 years when he was honorably discharged in 1979. Before his retirement from military service, he earned a BMA and worked for General Dynamics until his second retirement in 1992. He also served as a committee member on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Azle for many years.

During all the travels across the U.S. and Europe, he provided a stable and dependable environment for his family. His many passions aside from his family, included electronics, cars, woodworking and the ability to fix just about anything one could bring to him. He also had a tremendous love of pets, especially dogs. Richard had resided in Azle for the past 36 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Clifford James Snider.

Survivors include daughters, Cindy Hance and husband, Cal of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Sue Whitehead and husband, Ron of Azle; son, Richard Snider, Jr. and wife, Jane, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; and seven grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; two-brothers-in-laws; many nieces and nephews; and other beloved relatives and friends.

The Azle News,

Dec. 14, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries