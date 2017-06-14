Paul E. “Dad” Bean 1945 – 2017

Paul E. “Dad” Bean, 71, a retired auto mechanic, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, June 6, 2017 in Decatur.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Paul was born on Aug. 22, 1945 to William “Willie” and Annie (Green) Bean in Hillsboro. He was united in marriage to Deloris Kilgore on May 11, 1966 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Affiliated Auto Salvage after 28 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bill Bean.

Those left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 years, Deloris Bean of Boyd; his sons, Eddie Bean and wife, Kathryn of Azle, Willie Bean and wife, April of Boyd, and Heath Shires of Boyd; his daughter, Dianna Harrell of Fort Worth; his grandchildren, Regan, Kalynn, Willie II, and Devin; his great-grandchildren, Karsyn and one on the way; his sisters, Laura Reed and Peggy Reed; his brother Donald Bean; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

