Margaret Wirsing McBride 1940 – 2016

Margaret Ann Wirsing McBride, 75, passed away Nov. 11, 2016 in Azle.

Memorial services will be held Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Solid Rock Bible Church, 591 S. Reno Rd. Springtown ,Texas 76082.

Margaret was born Dec. 21 1940 in Fort Worth to Hershal and Ann Dean.

They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeryl and husband Les Haralson, Dee and husband Jimbo Suratt; sister, Evelyn and husband, Coy Newby; five grandchildren, Cory Fields, Sarah Allen, Brandon Allen, Valerie and Colby Cowan, Kacie Suratt; two nieces, Lori and Amanda; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Azle News,

Nov. 23, 2016 Edition

