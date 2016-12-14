Lonnie Ray Freeland 1950 – 2016

Lonnie Ray Freeland of Oklahoma passed away Dec. 6, 2016 at 4 a.m. at a hospital in Oklahoma at age 66.

Family will be holding a private service in his memorial.

Lonnie is originally from Fort Worth, Texas and lived in Elk City, Oklahoma. He retired from Hodges Trucking Company. Lonnie will be greatly missed; he now rides his Harley in heaven.

Survivors include wife, Sharon Freeland; daughter, Michelle Allison; son, Mark Yell, and many more; siblings; Danny, Allen, Christy and David; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Azle News,

Dec. 14, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries