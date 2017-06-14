John “Skeet” Gibbs 1969 – 2017

John “Skeet” C. Gibbs, beloved son, father and husband, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 5, 2017.

Funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment was at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Skeet graduated from Azle High School. He worked for 25 years for the City of River Oaks. He never met a stranger and would talk with anyone from the time he was a small child. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Skeet always had a tender heart especially for animals and reptiles. He also loved to talk, especially about baseball.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Gibbs; daughter, Jordan Godsey and husband, Charlie; sons, Tristan Gibbs, Taylor Gibbs; parents, John and Bonnie Gibbs; brothers, Jamie Gibbs and wife, Alicia, Jeremy Gibbs and wife, Katie; three nieces, two nephews; and an extended large family.

June 14, 2017 Edition

