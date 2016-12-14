Joe Ellison 1946 – 2016

Joe Ellison, 70, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

Service is at 10 a.m. Friday in White’s Azle Chapel. Interment is at Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at White’s Azle Funeral Home.

Joe was born Nov. 22, 1946 in Melissa to James and Billie Smith Ellison. He grew up in Pottsboro and graduated in Denison. Joe retired from Lockheed Martin after 46 years of service. He was an avid hunter, was a Cowboy fan, and enjoyed being outdoors with family friends. Joe loved family, friends and fellowship. He was a Past Master of the Azle Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jimmie Ciechon.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Geraldine Ellison; daughters, Stephanie Dunn and husband, Michael and Nora Weber and husband, Jonathan; grandchildren, Cody Dunn, Bailey Dunn, Maddox Weber and Daylen Weber; great-grandsons, Caiden and Ashton Dunn; sister, Melba Ludlam; several nieces, nephews and loving family.

The Azle News,

Dec. 14, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries